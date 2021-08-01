Mark Morgan on the greatest national security threat of our times at our border

















Former Chief Operating Officer and acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mark Morgan, who worked under Barack Obama and Donald Trump helped turn the border catastrophe around. He can be seen in the video below railing about the horror Joe Biden and his handlers have unleashed. They have turned the border into the worst national security crisis at our borders in our lifetimes.

Biden is talking about putting amnesty and a path to citizenship in the $3.5 trillion-plus reconciliation bill. He also wants to immediately give amnesty and citizenship to 8 million people. The only person who can stop it is the Senate parliamentarian.

Small border towns without crime are now flooded with illegals and crime. Illegals with COVID-19 are being driven and flown around the country, especially into red states. Florida and Texas are getting most of them. Democrats want to turn those states blue, and blame them for the increase in COV which illegals bring with them.

This is what communists do and that is who these Democrats are now.

Thousands of illegals pour in daily and are packed into unsafe conditions, under bridges or on top of one another in centers. CBP is now chauffeurs for illegals.

These illegals are being let go immediately. About 250,000 try to get in monthly and many get away, Morgan said.

This administration undid every means of control that Donald Trump set up, he added.

Watch:

MORE FROM BILL MELUGIN AT FOX LA

Yesterday in McAllen: @CBP overwhelmed. No room to process illegals inside, so have to wait outside under bridge. Just in 24 hrs in 2 stations, encountered over 3,400 (1700 MCS & 1300 RGVS). Currently holding over 7,000 illegals w/ some 5,000 waiting… #BorderCrisis (1/5) pic.twitter.com/idbJf0cxHR — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 31, 2021

…need to eat, women need to breast-feed, & the list goes on… This has surpassed the point of sustainability – this is lunacy.”

Where are you, now, @AOC? The hypocrisy & double standard is undeniable. The difference? The Trump team was doing everything possible… (3/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 31, 2021

…let Dems focus on “masks,” @HouseGOP should go on offense… 1) push our discharge petition of @RepHerrell Title 42 bill – we have 149 GOP signers (so 63 need to), & 0 Dems, 2) push to impeach Mayorkas for failing to faithfully execute the laws. #Title42 #ImpeachMayorkas (5/5) — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) July 31, 2021

