AOC’s secret police protect her against criticism?

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Tucker Carlson discussed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to her millions of followers to silence her critics. One such critic, a California host who is a man of the Left, criticized her on Twitter. Then the police showed up at his door claiming he threatened her.

First, you will hear her blather nothing about bringing about world peace. It’s pathetic.

Fascinating, worth watching:

  2. The best thing about faculty lounge snowflakes? Besides the elementary school intellect (no offense to the local ruffians) is the thin skin because they know that the half baked stupid on steroids choom bong cloud rainbow stew ideas are loathed by any with a room temperature IQ.

    Red State is working on correcting the Marxist EDU long march rot and during a walkabout I found a big toothy snarly face drawing with the caption sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.
    A good belly laugh morale booster was had for free!

