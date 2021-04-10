AOC’s secret police protect her against criticism?









Tucker Carlson discussed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to her millions of followers to silence her critics. One such critic, a California host who is a man of the Left, criticized her on Twitter. Then the police showed up at his door claiming he threatened her.

First, you will hear her blather nothing about bringing about world peace. It’s pathetic.

Fascinating, worth watching:

.@TuckerCarlson's Monologue On @AOC & Her Office Calling For Her Critics To Be Silenced By Big Tech Tucker Also Discusses The Disturbing Story Of Police Visiting The Home Of An Anti-War Activist Who Criticized @AOC Online pic.twitter.com/DTUTEImmW6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 10, 2021

