Libs demand Fox fire Tucker for endorsing white supremacy









The ADL and other libs want Tucker Carlson fired, claiming that he’s giving a clear endorsement of “white supremacy.”

What he did to bring down the wrath of the cancel culture was to state the truth on his show during a segment with Mark Steyn.

Tucker said the illegal immigrants are replacing Americans.

Protecting your border is now “white supremacy.”

The Left just wants the malleable foreigners for votes and a permanent electoral majority. They don’t even care that the little children are being raped.

The left is so far gone that they can’t even have a rational conversation. Do it their way or else.

This is the clip they are talking about, and if you have a different belief system, you’re a moron:

Tucker pretends to lament the “replacement” of today’s voters with “more obedient voters from the third world.” But are there any more obedient and uninformed voters than the credulous, mostly native-born Americans who watch and believe Tucker? https://t.co/j9elv6IkZE — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) April 9, 2021

