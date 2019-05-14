AOC’s Unhinged Rant about bacteria & disease roaming the earth

Within days of saying she never told anyone we had twelve years to act before dire earthly catastrophes hit, the lying Communista is pushing the absurd Green New Deal because we’ve never before seen on earth like this since bacteria and diseases roamed the earth.

WHY IS IT TOO MUCH? IT’S NOT TOO MUCH!

She can’t understand why $93 trillion is too much. She doesn’t understand why transforming our economy, politics, and society into a socialist one is too much.

We know that AOC calls herself a Democratic Socialist but people don’t understand what that means. Their agenda is to the left of the Communist Party USA. She is a communist on steroids.

NEVER BEFORE SINCE BACTERIA & DISEASES ROAMED THE EARTH

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that CO2 levels are at the highest they’ve ever been. We have never seen anything like this since “bacteria and diseases…roamed the Earth.”

Most of us would call this the greening of the planet. CO2 is a good thing, not a poison.

It must also be noted that the U.S. is the leader in cutting carbon emissions.

Eliminating fossil fuels is a fool’s venture. We keep hearing climate guru Naomi Klein’s name mentioned as a climate change guru. The Canadian communist is an adviser to Pope Francis and she has admitted the purpose of this extreme climate movement is to finally rid the world of capitalism.

This is despite the fact that Capitalism has given the most people the best standard of living in any nation in history.

As one reader of Watt’s Up With That wrote:

Here is how modern politics works:

The far-left is winning, especially in the developing world, where over 100 countries are pseudo-Marxist dictatorships, based on their leftist phony rhetoric, but are actually just military dictatorships, run for the ruling elite and their armed thugs – see Zimbabwe and Venezuela… and North Korea, and many more…

The left gains political power by promising imbeciles lots of free stuff. Then they destroy the economy, create widespread poverty and live like kings atop a ruined state – because you can’t be kings without lots of peasants.

It is really no different in the developed world. Get elected by lazy greedy imbeciles, destroy the economy with fake green energy and other crazy policies, and live like kings on top of a ruined economy, looking down on all the peasants.

It is the way of the world. Totalitarianism is the way of the world.

LISTEN TO THE COMMUNISTIC AOC:

SCREAM LIKE A DICTATOR

AOC ended by screaming like any dictator: “Are we ready to take back our future and take back our lives?!?! Because that is what this fight is all about! … We are not gonna give up! We are not gonna give up!”

She is a liar.

SHE LIES CONSTANTLY

Socialista AOC claims she never said the world would end in twelve years. It’s a lie spread by stupid Republicans. Yet here she is on an unhinged rant, several rants, claiming the situation is dire and we must act immediately to transform our economy, our politics, and our society.

.@AOC on millennials and social media: “We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change” pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019