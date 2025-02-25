NY Gov Will Hire Fired Fed Workers for a “Noble Calling”

New York governor Kathy Hochul, who seems determined to ruin New York, will now hire federally displaced bureaucrats as she bloats the state government.

She is encouraging fired federal employees to check out a list of available state jobs. Her message to them is, “The federal government might say you’re fired, but here in New York, we say you’re hired. In fact, we love federal workers.”

That’s probably because they’re almost all Democrats.

“Come join our New York State family,” she said.

“Public service is a noble calling, and we’re looking for the best and brightest to come work for New York State. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, we have been working hard to retain and recruit the next generation of employees and servant-leaders.”

“By coming to work for the Empire State, you’ll have the opportunity to help your neighbors, community, and state in a variety of ways — serving, protecting, and caring for your fellow New Yorkers and our wonderful resources in solid, stable jobs,” New York Department of Civil Service Commissioner Timothy Hogues said.

“Careers in public service offer stability, competitive pay, great benefits, and a chance to make a difference in the lives of your fellow New Yorkers. I encourage all former federal workers with a continued interest in public service to check out the many careers in New York State government today,” New York Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said.

Is it noble to do paperwork? Are you a servant if you make a far larger salary than the people paying them for work the public sector pays far less?

