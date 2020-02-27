AP fact checks Dems on coronavirus and comes to a shocking conclusion

The AP fact-checked the coronavirus scare and came to a shocking conclusion. What the media [Democrats] is saying is mostly not true.

The first misstatement is that the President has cut the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The AP says he tried but Congress ignored him.

Fact 1

MIKE BLOOMBERG: “There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded — he’s defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing.” — debate Tuesday night.

JOE BIDEN, comparing the Obama-Biden administration with now: “We increased the budget of the CDC. We increased the NIH budget. … He’s wiped all that out. … He cut the funding for the entire effort.”

THE FACTS: They’re both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut. Bloomberg is repeating the false allegation in a new ad that states the U.S. is unprepared for the virus because of “reckless cuts” to the CDC. Trump’s budgets have proposed cuts to public health, only to be overruled by Congress, where there’s strong bipartisan support for agencies such as the CDC and NIH. Instead, financing has increased.

The left wants to hang him for thoughtcrimes again. The President put forward cuts as a bargaining chip. Who knows if he expected any cuts. He was negotiating.

Fact 2

“The broader point about there being “nobody here” to coordinate the response sells short what’s in place to handle an outbreak,” the AP writes.

The public health system has a playbook to follow for pandemic preparation — regardless of who’s president or whether specific instructions are coming from the White House. Those plans were put into place in anticipation of another flu pandemic, but are designed to work for any respiratory-borne disease.

Among the health authorities overseeing the work are Dr. Anne Schuchat, CDC’s principal deputy director and a veteran of previous outbreaks, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, NIH’s infectious disease chief who has advised six presidents.

“The CDC’s response has been excellent, as it has been in the past,” said John Auerbach, president of the nonpartisan Trust for America’s Health, which works with government at all levels to improve the nation’s response to high-risk health crises. Some Democrats have charged that Trump decimated the nation’s public health leadership, but Auerbach said CDC’s top scientific ranks have remained stable during the past three years.

No one can predict how this thing will go, but the President closed the borders to buy the much-needed time.

He has done all the right things.

CHINA MANUFACTURES THE WORLD’S CRITICAL DRUGS

Even more importantly, he picked up prior to this outbreak of Covid19 that China was manufacturing 70% to 90% of the key ingredients in the world’s drugs. That cannot continue. The President made that clear and has made the effort to stop it.

It’s insane and it didn’t happen under Donald J. Trump, who is still president!

The key ingredients for so many essential drugs, from antibiotics and birth control pills to treatments for cancer, depression, high cholesterol, and HIV/AIDS, are purchased from China, says Rosemary Gibson, co-author with Janardan Prasad Singh of a new book called, “ChinaRx: Exposing the Risks of America’s Dependence on China for Medicine.”

China has exclusive manufacturing agreements for drugs for anesthesia, cancer and HIV/AIDS, along with other medicines that “we use every day, not only in hospitals but in our own medicine chests,” Gibson says, adding that China is now the world’s only source of antibiotics, including the main ingredient in vancomycin, a treatment of last resort that is used by patients who are suffering from infections that are resistant to treatment.

“It’s a huge dramatic shift and nobody knows about it,” Gibson says. “And they’re just ramping up. It’s all part of a plan that China laid out in its 2025 initiative to become the pharmacy to the world.”

President Trump is on a collision course with these people.

President Trump is calling on drug manufacturers to bring it home, instead of outsourcing to China.

It is a serious threat to national security.

US factories no longer make generic antibiotics. So, if US-China tensions worsen, China could cut off antibiotic exports, throwing our hospitals into turmoil, warns Hastings Center health expert Rosemary Gibson.

THE FDA DOESN’T CHECK

The federal US-China Economic and Safety Review Commission warned about the dangers of American reliance on China for life-saving drugs. If the US were attacked with anthrax, China would be a major source for ciprofloxacin, an antibiotic needed to treat victims. “What if China were the anthrax attacker?” Gibson asked.

The commission also cautioned about “serious deficiencies in health and safety standards” in Chinese drug factories. Translation: Beware of putting anything made in China in your mouth.

The Food and Drug Administration claims pharmaceutical ingredients from China are safe. The NY Post says don’t believe it. Reports from the federal GAO prove they don’t do much checking.

No one will give credit to the President, but pre-Trump, no one even discussed it.