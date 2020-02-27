CNN describes a baby who is born as a ‘fetus’

Okay, so this is shocking even for the CNN Democrats. CNN calls a baby who survives an abortion, a ‘fetus.’

In response to pro-life legislation coming up, CNN tried to make living babies into fetuses.

CNN covered the legislation in the Tuesday report: “Senate to vote on two abortion restriction bills,” an article in which CNN’s Caroline Kelly described a baby who survived an abortion as a “fetus that was born.”

After the backlash to their not-so-subtle cultural shift, CNN quietly removed the phrase “a fetus that was born” from the CNN report.

CNN did not respond to multiple requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday regarding CNN reporter Caroline Kelly’s use of the phrase “a fetus that was born” to describe a baby that survived a botched abortion.

“CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to more precisely reflect the language used in [Sen. Ben] Sasse’s bill,” a note at the bottom of the article says. “This story has been updated with additional developments Tuesday.”