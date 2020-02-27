Collins unloads on Dems at CPAC, believes AG Barr will charge people

“This is the best country in the world. We cannot give up on it.” ~ Rep. Doug Collins

Rep. Doug Collins, who is currently running for the Senate, was at CPAC this morning, suggesting that Durham’s probe into the origins of the Russia investigation will lead to charges. We have heard that before, but hope springs eternal.

“This is not going to be a Mueller report; there won’t be a report,” Collins said noting that Durham and his team have kept very “quiet” about their work. “When he’s ready to charge people, he’ll charge people. And that’s when we’ll know.”

He added: “And that’s when we’ll know.”

“Durham is investigating, Attorney General Bill Barr has expanded his reach into the intelligence community,” Collins said during the presentation, adding that he has “grand juries” and “everything else” at his disposal.

There won’t be a big report of hundreds of pages, AG Barr will just charge people.

Another big issue that Collins discussed at CPAC today was the FISA court abuses that must never happen again to anyone.

When straightening out the FISA court comes up at committee, Rep. Nadler won’t bring it up, Collins complained. He said Democrats don’t want to admit FISA was abused so they stick “their heads in the sand” and “blame Trump.”

Collins said “something has to be done with FISA so we know this will never happen again,” he said.

