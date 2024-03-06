AP/NORC Poll: Americans Don’t Want More Involvement in Wars

According to an AP/NORC poll, “a majority of both Democrats and Republicans agree that the U.S. should not get more involved than it currently is in the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Hamas.”

“The poll shows that 4 in 10 U.S. adults want America to broadly take a “less active” role in solving global conflicts. Only about one-quarter think the U.S. should take a more active role, and about one-third say its current role is about right.”

Our role as the World’s Policeman is no longer popular.

