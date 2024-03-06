Armorer on the Rust Set Found Guilty of Involuntary Manslaughter

Hannah Gutierrez Reed was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

As an armorer, she was responsible for the firearm that discharged a live bullet on the film set of producer Alec Balwins’s Rust set. Halyna Hutchins was in the line of fire when it discharged. Alec Baldwin pulled the gun out of his holster on Oct. 21, 2021.

Reed was found not guilty of tampering with evidence. In 2023, investigators accused her of passing off a bag of cocaine on the day of the fatal set shooting.

The jury deliberated for only two hours in the New Mexico courthouse.

Her trial began on February 21. The prosecution largely focused on Reed’s behavior, saying she did not do her job as required. It was her job to monitor Baldwin’s use of the gun.

Her defense said they didn’t have enough evidence.

No one knows yet who put the live bullet in with the blanks.

