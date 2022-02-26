Prime Minister Justin Castreau Will Soon Have a New Thought Crime Law

A proposed pre-crimes law encourages Canadians to report other Canadians to the authorities for posting or communicating hate speech online and allows courts to punish Canadian citizens for thoughts and perceived motives.

They’re making it a crime to ‘hate’ and they get to decide the definition. So far, it’s worse than ‘dislike’ or disdain’. A crime doesn’t have to be committed, thus, it’s a pre-crimes law.

The summary:

This enactment amends the Criminal Code to create a recognizance to keep the peace relating to hate propaganda and hate crime and to define “hatred” for the purposes of two hate propaganda offences. It also makes related amendments to the Youth Criminal Justice Act. In addition, it amends the Canadian Human Rights Act to provide that it is a discriminatory practice to communicate or cause to be communicated hate speech by means of the Internet or other means of telecommunication in a context in which the hate speech is likely to foment detestation or vilification of an individual or group of individuals on the basis of a prohibited ground of discrimination. It authorizes the Canadian Human Rights Commission to accept complaints alleging this discriminatory practice and authorizes the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal to adjudicate complaints and order remedies.

It’s thought crime legislation.

Hitler had people reporting their families, friends, and neighbors for statements against the state or the state’s views.

This is truly Orwellian. Can you imagine the abuse they could inflict on people with this, especially those with whom they disagree?

Look at what he did to the Freedom Convoy organizers and truckers. They want to keep the organizers in prison for ten years for leading a peaceful protest.

This is unbelievable.

