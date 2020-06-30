Several intel streams warned of Russia bounty but they never told WH

Fox News reported Monday that multiple intelligence streams came back with the Russian bounty claims. The reports were contradictory and that’s why it never made it to President Trump or the Vice President.

“While the National Security Council met recently to come up with a number of responses to the report, it did not brief President Trump,” Fox News has learned.

The Washington Post further reported that the Russian bounties are “believed to have resulted in the deaths of several U.S. service members.” And The Associated Press reported that officials said an April 2019 attack on an American convoy that killed three Marines in Afghanistan is under investigation.

The Kremlin is denying the claims. A Putin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told NBC News on Monday that the Russian bounties story is “bulls—t.”

TRUMP’S NOW BRIEFED

Trump has now been briefed. During Monday’s briefing. McEnany said – “The president has not been briefed on the matter” – and gave multiple variations of that answer throughout the briefing. But the White House official said, “Kayleigh meant the President had not been previously briefed on the matter (before the NYT report came out),” Fox News reported.

Intelligence officials are concerned that the story was leaked, as they fear Russia will cover its tracks.

One source within the military told Fox News on Monday that special operations forces this year raided a Taliban outpost and recovered roughly $500,000, with a subsequent interrogation of an Afghan fighter revealing that the money came from Russia. The information was not easily verified, however, and was not included in briefings to senior leaders at the Pentagon.

Trusting a Taliban jihadist, to tell the truth, is a stretch. This is a BS report.