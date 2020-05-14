Apologize to “killer,” “racist” Governor Kemp

Governor George Kemp of Georgia opened up to loud attacks from the left and even some minor criticism from President Trump. He was called a virus denier, a racist, and a murderer.

There has been a total of more than 1,500 deaths and more than 6,250 hospitalizations in Georgia since the outbreak began.

But since May 1, the daily count of confirmed cases and deaths have dropped markedly.

As of Wednesday, the seven-day moving average of new cases was 242, down from 773 on April 29. The seven-day moving average of deaths was 12, down sharply from 34 on April 29, according to the state health department.

Today, there are 1500 deaths in Georgia, and people are working.

I’d say about 90% of you owe @GovKemp a major apology. I saw people all over social media calling this man a murderer or a racist (?). Well— here’s the data: It’s been 19 days since Kemp decided to open back up. Confirmed cases yesterday? 53

Confirmed deaths? 8#covid #GA pic.twitter.com/QaMRpdSUTp — Connor Beecham (@connor_beecham) May 13, 2020

What does this say about the efficacy of social distancing that has ruined our economy?