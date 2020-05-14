Biden picks two of Bernie’s furthest left allies to head his economic advisory group

Presumptive Democratic nominee and senile Joe Biden has called on two of socialist [communist] senator Bernie Sanders’s (I., Vt.) top allies to lead an economic advisory group to shape the party’s 2020 agenda.

We will be communists.

Hard left Stephanie Kelton and Sara Nelson will join a “unity task force” focused on developing the Democratic platform on the economy.

An economist at Stony Brook University, Kelton served as an economic adviser to Sanders’s failed presidential campaigns in 2016 and 2020. She has argued that the government can pay for expensive programs, including the $94 trillion Green New Deal, by printing more money.

Nelson, who is president of the Association of Flight Attendants, was Sanders’s guest to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in February. She has been floated as the progressive [communist] pick to replace AFL-CIO leader Richard Trumka in 2021, tying her candidacy to the implementation of far-left values in the labor movement.

Bernie Sanders is pushing Biden to the hard left as planned. Biden was already far-left. And he doesn’t know what the hay is going on most of the time.