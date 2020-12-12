Tens of Thousands at the Stop the Steal March in DC, All Day Footage

Watch clips from the ‘Stop the Steal March for Trump’ in DC. Before President Trump flew to the Army-navy game, he flew over the march to signal his appreciation.
President Trump just flew over the pro-Trump March in DC in Marine One 🇺🇸
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2020
Just before noon at the Freedom Plaza in DC for the “March for Trump.” Crowd is chanting “USA!” and “Stop The Steal” ahead of things officially kicking off. Members of the far-right group Proud Boys can be seen throughout the crowd. Covering today on @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/9tStG3D4jK
— Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) December 12, 2020
#NOW: The second post-election March for Trump should be getting underway soon here in Washington. Hundreds of Proud Boys just arrived in Freedom Plaza, chanting F*ck Antifa and USA on a short march from outside the Hotel Harrington. pic.twitter.com/2gw3twhQvN
— Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) December 12, 2020
They don’t think much of Antifa:
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2020
Watch Live:
Just read about some clueless putz schmuck named Schmidt (?) that leads some never Trumper circle jerk called the Lincoln Project reaching out to comradette AOC in some bizarre love letter.
He mentions autocrats and right wingers from the CCP/CPUSA supplied scripts.
WTF? Are there really people that high off of their own farts?
She has a man there Slick. A jolly Irishman with a big red beard.
If they takeover your dumbass will be first on board the NYC to Hawaii solar powered gulag train.
A noxious miasma blast of swamp gas in his general direction.
Reagan was liked and Trump is loved. The awakening because we don’t want our descendants living in some half baked third rate CCCP/USSR redux.
Love the flying over in a heli. How about that Commander In Chief Trumpster!