MTG Tells UK Reporter to Go Back to Her Country

“What country are you from?” Rep. Greene asked the Sky News reporter, who responded, “From the UK.”

“Okay, we don’t give a crap about your opinion and your reporting,” MTG told her, adding, “Why don’t you go back to your country where you have a major migrant problem.”

There reporter tried to interject.

“No, no, no, you should care about your own borders,” MTG said.

She asked her about all the women in her country raped by migrants.

She asked for questions from an American journalist. One responded and wanted to know why she wouldn’t answer a UK reporter’s questions.

MTG told the American reporter she didn’t care about her network. I’m guessing it was the BBC.

