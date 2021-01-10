Apple just suspended Parler from the App store!

Apple suspended Parler from the App Store amid concerns the app’s owner hasn’t done enough to address threats of violence on the platform. What they really mean is Parler has to follow their Chinese Communist-style rules of censorship.

“We have always supported diverse points of view being represented on the App Store, but there is no place on our platform for threats of violence and illegal activity,” Apple said in a statement Saturday. “Parler has not taken adequate measures to address the proliferation of these threats to people’s safety.”

Apple’s move comes a day after Google suspended Parler from its Play Store app marketplace, citing violations of requirements for sufficient moderation of content for apps it distributes.

Parler did cancel tweets today by Lin Wood calling for Mike Pence’s execution, but they made it clear they weren’t going to follow their rules.

The attacks on Republicans and Donald Trump continued today. They are more powerful than any of us, and they want you to know it with their in-your-face suspensions. They are fascists.

