Biden the uniter compares Senators Cruz and Hawley to Nazi propagandist Goebbels

Ironically, Joe Biden, the uniter, compared Senators Cruz and Hawley to evil Nazi propagandist Joseph Goebbels. Actually, the opposite is true.

Joe knows unity! He’s the Bo Jackson of unity!

Democrats are the ones who resemble Nazis. They are using the rally on Wednesday as an excuse to put their authoritarian rules in place so they can continue their censorship and control. It’s going to be a reign of terror under Biden-Harris.

Biden is using the same tactics as propagandists repeating words they want to reverberate in the media. He repeats the words “lie,” great lie, big lie” seven times in only two paragraphs. He doesn’t explain why they are part of the big lie and doesn’t have to. The media will repeat it.

As Goebbels said in these two quotes:

Think of the press as a great keyboard on which the government can play. It is the absolute right of the State to supervise the formation of public opinion.

Who are the people shutting down the opinions of half the nation? Who are the people who want to control and judge us, deciding what we can say and think and what you can hear and know? It’s not the Republicans.

It is exactly what the Nazis did.

Remember the night of the long knives.

It’s not Republicans trying to obliterate our history, tear down statues, ban perfectly fine literature, destroy anyone who disagrees with them, cancel the views of half a nation, and obliterate all that we’ve thought and honored throughout our short existence as a Republic – if we can keep it.

Biden said:

“I think they should be just flat beaten the next time they run. I think the American public has a real good, clear look at who they are. They’re part of the big lie, the big lie.

“I was being reminded by a friend of mine, and maybe you were with me, I can’t recall, when we were told that, you know, Goebbels and the great lie, you keep repeating the lie, repeating the lie. Well, there was a print that when Dresden was bombed, firebombed, there were 250 people that were killed, or it was 2,500 people were killed. And Goebbels said no, 25,000 — or 250,000 were killed, and our papers printed that. Our papers printed it. It’s the big lie.

“People will know, it’s one thing for one man, one woman, to repeat the lie over and over and over again. By the way, Trump said that before he ran. If you say it enough, I’m going to convince you. I’ll say it enough. The press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad, the press is bad. If he’s the only one saying it, that’s one thing. But the acolytes that follow him, like Cruz and others, they are as responsible as he is.”

Biden Nazi reference was clear and his repetitive use of the word “lie” was effective as propaganda. He sounded like he read Chapter 10 of Mein Kampf.

He also misquotes Trump, but, in any case, we don’t need Trump to tell us the press is bad. We can see it for ourselves. Remember the man in Florida who killed Trayvon? They morphed his photo on several occasions so he didn’t look hurt and appeared to be white. They cut off an audio clip of him describing Trayvon so he sounded racist. Then there was the occasion of a Black Lives Matter riot with the MSNBC reporter saying the demonstration was mostly peaceful as a building was ablaze behind him. The examples are endless.

Watch:

