Apple wants US to make it easier for China to use slaves

Apple is lobbying Congress to weaken the bill banning the use of Chinese slaves to make iPhones. Anything for a buck.

Apple, an enthusiastic promoter of censorship and virtue signaling, has sent off a team of lobbyists to Washington, D.C. Their mission is to lobby for China so they might more freely engage in human slavery to build cheap products for the West.

These are the core morals of Silicon Valley.

Lobbyists working for Apple are applying pressure on our representatives in Washington, DC to water down the effects of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. That proposed legislation would require all US companies to certify that they do not use slavery or forced labor from the Chinese region of Xinjiang, where the ethnic minority Uyghur population are being herded into concentration camps and used as a source of cheap labor.

Remember back not that many years when Kathy Griffin was verbally battered for using slave labor, although she didn’t realize a company she invested in had followed the practice? Now, we support the practice?

HUMAN RIGHTS ATROCITY

Human rights groups have determined that the Communist Chinese government has ordered as many as 3 million Uyghur people into the newly built concentration camps in Xinjiang.

Human rights organizations have discovered instances where Apple’s supply chain has been serviced by Uyghur forced labor. That evidence suggests those Uyghurs are, essentially, slaves.

They are owned by the Chinese Communists.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) published a study in March identifying 83 companies around the world – including Apple – whose products are manufactured, wholly or in part, in factories using Uyghur slaves. The study also indicated that the use of Uyghur slaves is not limited to the Xinjiang region.

Other companies include, but are not limited to, BMW, Gap, Huawei, Nike, Samsung, Sony, and Volkswagen.

Uyghurs, mostly Muslims are placed in ‘re-education camps’ and tortured, raped, enslaved, are victims of medical experiments, and used for live organ harvesting.

The communist Chinese government offers incentives to companies to hire Uyghur slaves.

This is why these evil corporations will never want America First.

Unacceptable. @Apple isn’t even trying to hide the fact that they rely on forced labor in Communist China. But we will continue fighting to put an end to the human rights violations against the #Uyghurs and we will hold accountable any company that enables these atrocious acts. https://t.co/lDFX6uGKUl — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) November 21, 2020

Sad to see that these enterprises could be without consciencehttps://t.co/mFtjD4llkJ — A Star In Dark Night (@Silence21240183) November 22, 2020