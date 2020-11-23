Bernstein rats out 21 Republicans who hold disdain for the President

Trump-hating journalist turned commentator, Carl Bernstein, revealed the Republican senators he says have privately complained about President Trump.

The Watergate writer released a list that included 21 names in a trio of tweets on Sunday, one week after he appeared on CNN and called on journalists to consider unmasking the “dirty secret” of the upper chamber as Trump refuses to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden that he claims were “rigged” and declines to unlock transition resources for the Democrat’s incoming administration.”

“I’m not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially [sic] in reporting this: 21 Republican Sens–in convos w/ colleagues, staff members, lobbyists, W. House aides–have repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for Trump & his fitness to be POTUS,” he said, nearly three weeks after Election Day.

“The 21 GOP Senators who have privately expressed their disdain for Trump,” he said, are: Ohio’s Rob Portman, Tennessee’s Lamar Alexander, Nebraska’s Ben Sasse, Missouri’s Roy Blunt, Maine’s Susan Collins, Alaska’s Lisa Murkowski, Texas’s John Cornyn, South Dakota’s John Thune, Utah’s Mitt Romney, Indiana’s Mike Braun, Indiana’s Todd Young, South Carolina’s Tim Scott, Florida’s Rick Scott, Florida’s Marco Rubio, Iowa’s Chuck Grassley, North Carolina’s Richard Burr, Pennsylvania’s Pat Toomey, Arizona’s Martha McSally, Kansas’s Jerry Moran, Kansas’s Pat Roberts, and Alabama’s Richard Shelby.

“With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct—including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system,” Bernstein concluded.’

