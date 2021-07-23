Archbishop condemns ‘devout Catholic’ and abortionist Pelosi

















Speaker Pelosi and her baby-killing crowd did away with the Hyde Amendment. That means everyone must pay for everyone else’s abortions. To some, it’s murder. Others say there are legitimate circumstances to abort a baby. Still others have been brainwashed to think any reason at any time to the moment of birth is appropriate. However, she will make people of faith party to it to the MOMENT OF BIRTH!

She told her audience at a presser that she approves of eliminating the Hyde Amendment as a “devout Catholic.” That means we all pay for abortions.

So far, one archbishop has stood up for the babies.

“Let me repeat: no one can claim to be a devout Catholic and condone the killing of innocent human life, let alone have the government pay for it. The right to life is a fundamental—the most fundamental—human right, and Catholics do not oppose fundamental human rights,” San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said in a statement.

Cordileone is the archbishop of Pelosi’s home diocese.

Pelosi was asked during a press conference earlier in the day why Democrats have declined to allow a vote on a bill that would block taxpayer-funded abortions.

She said access to abortion is a health issue for many American women, “especially those in lower-income situations and in different states, and it is something that has been a priority for many of us a long time.”

“As a devout Catholic and mother of five in six years, I feel that God blessed my husband and me with our beautiful family the five children in six years, almost to the day. But it’s not up to me to dictate that that’s what other people should do. And it’s an issue of fairness and justice for poor women in our country,” she also said.

No one said they can’t do it. We just don’t want to be a party to it.

Cordileone condemned Pelosi’s remarks.

“To use the smokescreen of abortion as an issue of health and fairness to poor women is the epitome of hypocrisy: what about the health of the baby being killed? What about giving poor women real choice, so they are supported in choosing life? This would give them fairness and equality to women of means, who can afford to bring a child into the world,” he said.

“It is people of faith who run pro-life crisis pregnancy clinics; they are the only ones who provide poor women life-giving alternatives to having their babies killed in their wombs. I cannot be prouder of my fellow Catholics who are so prominent in providing this vital service. To them I say: you are the ones worthy to call yourselves ‘devout Catholics!’”

Do you see what these Democrats are doing? They are making the state supreme over the core beliefs of people of faith. They are neo-fascists and communists.

