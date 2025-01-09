Mass Shootings by Race

Are the majority of mass shooters white men? Ammo.com compiled a report of public mass shootings dating back to 1966 to answer this very question.

Although white Americans committed the majority of mass shootings, the findings aren’t as straightforward as many think. When they factored in population sizes, there is a much different aspect of the demographics of targeted attackers.

Here are a few of the highlights from the report:

53% of mass shooters since 1966 were white Americans (0.5 per 100k people).

21% of mass shooters were black Americans (0.9 per 100k people).

98% of all mass shooters across all races were male.

Proportionately, black Americans and Native Americans commit more mass shootings. So much for dangerous white men. Could it be that skin color really isn’t the issue?

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Five Things New Preppers Forget When Getting Ready for Bad Times Ahead/ Name Last name Email