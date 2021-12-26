Archbishop Vigano Warns of the Great Global Coup We Face

Italian Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano is a courageous man of the cloth among a lot of not so courageous men.

He speaks out about the elites and the Pope who seek to engulf us all in a New World Order.

As he says in this clip, a global coup d’etat has been carried out. He is right. The elite, the new masters have seized pillars of society.

We are at war. It is not a war fought with weapons but it is the Great Reset. If we do not react as a global resistance, this totalitarian movement will not be able to be stopped. It combines the worst of the evil regimes in history.

