Donald Trump’s Lawyers Respond to Jack Smith

Donald Trump filed a response to Jack Smith’s demand to expedite the appeal of Judge Chutkan’s presidential immunity order at the DC appellate court. He’ll file another response next week related to a similar request before Scotus.

Trump’s lawyers wrote that discovery so far is “equivalent to the Washington Monument, stacked on top of itself eight times, with nearly a million pages to spare.”

The DOJ is taking its time handing over discovery. In the case of classified documents, Judge Cannon has rebuked the DOJ several times for not meeting discovery deadlines.

Previously, during a hearing in August, when Trump’s defense attorneys complained about the voluminous amount of discovery involved in the case, Chutkan replied that they should have been collecting evidence for the past year because they “knew” the indictment was coming.

This case goes to the core of Separation of Powers. Can one Executive agency criminally prosecute a President? Was he acting as president at the time?

Julie Kelly noted, “In Smith and Chutkan’s reckless rush to trial, they are creating new norms to drastically alter the legal and political system in the US.”

They are the last two who should be doing this.

