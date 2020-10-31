Two officers ambushed, one shot in the face (video)

Two New Orleans officers were ambushed while in their car. A man in a pedicab attacked them. One officer sustained minor wounds from flying glass, the other was shot in the cheek and the bullet is lodged in his skull, in serious condition, according to WWNO.

They were just crossing through intersections going in different directions,” NOPD Superintendent Shaun said. “This is a dark day for our officers.”

The wounded officer, who has been with the force for four years, was able to walk into the hospital holding his cheek and is listed in serious but stable condition.

The other officer, a 16-year veteran of the department, only had minor wounds on his arm from shards of glass. Neither of the officers returned fire on the suspect.

The suspected gunman was arrested shortly after and taken to a hospital for evaluation, as he appeared to “be under some sort of medical condition,” the report stated.

Police also said there was “no interaction” between the shooter and police prior to the shooting.

Watch: