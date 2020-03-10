Joe Biden tells auto worker he’s a “horse’s ass” and “full of sh**”

Former Vice President and crazy old coot Joe Biden was videotaped shouting at an auto worker about guns. This was during a campaign stop in Michigan Tuesday.

It’s hard to make out what they are saying, but ole Joe can be heard railing about “AR-14s” (he is quite the expert), and, at one point he told the Michigan man that he’s “full of shit” claiming he — Joe — would take our guns.

“I support the 2nd Amendment,” Biden said. ” The 2nd Amendment, just like right now if you yell fire, that’s not free speech. I have a shotgun…my son’s hunt. I’m not taking your guns away at all.”

He is clueless and no one should go to Joe for their information on the constitution or AR-15s.

He also told an auto worker not to be “such a horse’s ass.”

Before the exchange, he was warmly received by the union guys.

Biden is dishonest here. He is going to take our guns. Biden promised to put Beto in charge of it and Beto said he’d go door-to-door with armed law enforcement to take guns.

Watch the eschange with the auto worker, and then check out the next two short clips:

WATCH: “You’re full of sh*t,” @JoeBiden tells a man who accused him of “actively trying to end our Second Amendment right.” “I support the Second Amendment,” Biden adds while vising under-construction auto plant in Detroit. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/sueOSBaY9P — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) March 10, 2020

If Joe wins, he’s coming for your guns:

Yes, Beto will take away your guns:

WATCH: Democrat Beto O’Rourke Threatens Door-to-Door Confiscation of Your Guns by Force pic.twitter.com/KCfqghnWFU — Trump War Room – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 17, 2019

He told the CBS reporter that Trump is lying about him, but no one has to lie. He gives people the ammo. Biden also claimed it’s Trump’s fault that he is using Super PACs.

.@JoeBiden calls me a “pain in the neck” & says I “scream a lot.” After I asked about super PAC supporting him and whether he’d discourage his supporters from contributing to it? He said “no.” He then told @BernieSanders & critics to “watch” for his grassroots support. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/Jkb3zqJT3Q — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 31, 2019