Argentina’s New President Can’t Stand Leftists

Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, really can’t stand Lefists!

This is a must-watch clip because the interviewer’s facial expressions are priceless, and so are his. You might look at him and say, ‘Oh God, he’s crazy,’ but when you’re done you might say, ‘Oh good, he’s crazy like Trump. In fact more so.’

Understand Argentina is in a disastrous state, looking at 300% inflation. We are heading in the same direction. Mr. Milei is an economist and a TV personality. We’ll see how it goes.

TRANSCRIPT (might contain errors)

Milei: You can’t give shit leftards an inch.

Interviewer: Can you define shit leftist?

Milei: All collectivists. All kinds of collectivists.

Interviewer: But why do you call them shit?

Milei: Because they are shit!

Interviewer: But if you think differently from them…

Milei interrupts: “They will kill you! This is the point. You can’t give shit leftists an inch. If you give them an inch, they will use it to destroy you. You can’t negotiate with leftists. You don’t negotiate with trash because they will end you!

“If the left has a guy that beats his wife off, if it’s one of them …they hide it. Suddenly, there’s a journalist that molests another journalist, they hide it when it’s one of them. They hide it. They hide all these aberrations. Now, if you’re on the other side, they will ruin you. They will kill you….they will throw everything at you. They don’t care if they ruined your whole life. And they do it because you don’t think like them.

“And do you know what is the good part of all this? Because since to err is human, since everyone can be mistaken, they force us to be better. And since we are getting better than them, since we are crushing them in the cultural battle, we’re not only superior economically, we are morally superior.

“We are aesthetically superior…we’re better than them at everything. And that triggers them and since they can’t beat us with real arguments, they just use the repressive apparatus of the state with loads of taxpayer money to destroy us. And yet, they are still losing, they had to remove the blacklist, you understand? They’re losing! They’re desperate, shit leftists are losing the cultural battle! For the first time ever, they are cornered. Those shit leftards!”

Meet Argentina’s new President Javier Milei. First thing you need to know: He absolutely can’t stand leftists. Congrats to Argentina!! pic.twitter.com/svTIlQUB0E — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 19, 2023

In the next clip, watch Milei tear down big government, and then listen to President Massa who is leaving. In the end, Milei said changes would be drastic. It’s a short clip.

Milei might be doomed to failure, but he bears watching.

If you haven’t watched Tucker’s interview with President Elect Milei:

Ep. 24 Argentina’s next president could be Javier Milei. Who is he? We traveled to Buenos Aires to speak with him and find out. pic.twitter.com/4WwTZYoWHs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 14, 2023

