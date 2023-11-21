A Pictorial Essay of the J 6 ‘Insurrection’ Set Up?

People who assisted us at the Sentinel were at the January 6 rally. They said it was nothing like it was described or how it ended up. It was peaceful, and people were having a good time. At least it was peaceful until provocateurs and flash bangs changed the mood, especially after the police allowed hundreds in through the side door or allowed them to roam around.

There is also the mysterious SWAT leaving outside windows unprotected just when it became clear some would be out of control.

All of these videos were on Twitter immediately after the riot/rally. Some of them have been dismissed, so do your own research.

They tell a different story than we’ve heard for three years.

“If we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd, so…”

A stunning clip published online shows a cell phone video of a D.C. officer on J6 saying, “If we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd.”

In another clip, a tactical officer asks a USCP about “identifiers” for undercover cops. A USCP Officer says UCs have wristbands and candy stripes on the barrel of their guns.

It looks more and more like a setup. People who fell into the trap are rotting in prison.

Does this mean the J6 panel and everyone who saw the tapes lied?

The first bump:

Then there was John Sullivan of the Insurgence (Antifa and BLM follower) and Jade Sacker.

According to the Metropolitan officers, the DC cops set them up.

The police launched flashbang grenades at peaceful protesters who were encouraged to go up to the Capitol steps.

From the Database39.com website:

Micajah Jackson, charged with four misdemeanors for his involvement in the January 6 protest, witnessed the violent attacks by police against protesters. “When I was walking to the Capitol, I saw cops dressed in riot gear and it didn’t make any sense to me. They were dressed in all black like paramilitary uniforms.”

Jackson said cops waved protesters up the steps near the inauguration stage. “Next thing I know, a riot squad comes out of nowhere and starts attacking people, hitting them with batons and their closed fists. People are getting tackled. That’s when people got turned up and started to get agitated.”

“Older women, teenagers, and some children were getting attacked with flash bangs. The crowd started yelling, what are you guys doing? That’s when you started to see people cussing and swearing at police.”

“People, most holding Trump or American flags and shouting ‘USA,’ reacted with shock and anger. They started swearing at the assaulting officers. Some complained about getting hit in the legs and buttocks with rubber pellets — ‘that got me good,’ I heard one man saying.”

Christopher Wray, who only answers questions with non-answers, won’t address the culture change at the FBI. That’s not a surprise.

And then there was Nancy.

And along cam Ray Epps

And Epps, the provocateur who was treated ever so gently. He was the only J6 protester that the Jan. 6 panel of witch hunters liked. While we’re mentioning them, why did they destroy all the evidence?

Personally, I see this as far more than a set up. It’s part of a plan to transform the United States into a one-party State with tyrannical ‘Democrats” ruling over us. But I’ve been wrong before.


Trump Won
Guest
Trump Won
21 seconds ago

That day proved to many of us that law enforcement isn’t always on the right side of the law. The real criminals are walking freely while those Patriots are being unjustly incarcerated.

