A Pictorial Essay of the J 6 ‘Insurrection’ Set Up?

People who assisted us at the Sentinel were at the January 6 rally. They said it was nothing like it was described or how it ended up. It was peaceful, and people were having a good time. At least it was peaceful until provocateurs and flash bangs changed the mood, especially after the police allowed hundreds in through the side door or allowed them to roam around.

There is also the mysterious SWAT leaving outside windows unprotected just when it became clear some would be out of control.

All of these videos were on Twitter immediately after the riot/rally. Some of them have been dismissed, so do your own research.

They tell a different story than we’ve heard for three years.

“If we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd, so…”

A stunning clip published online shows a cell phone video of a D.C. officer on J6 saying, “If we go undercover as Antifa in the crowd.”

In another clip, a tactical officer asks a USCP about “identifiers” for undercover cops. A USCP Officer says UCs have wristbands and candy stripes on the barrel of their guns.

It looks more and more like a setup. People who fell into the trap are rotting in prison.

Does this mean the J6 panel and everyone who saw the tapes lied?

This is Treason. Release all J6 Prisoners and put these Feds in Prison for Life. pic.twitter.com/2j1J6P8V9u — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 18, 2023

Clip above from full video on Rumble and this clip is at about the 32 minute mark — Amy Kremer (@AmyKremer) March 31, 2023

The first bump:

Handcuffs off. Fist bump. Job well done. Watch Capitol police remove handcuffs from a J6 actor. Make no mistake, January 6 was an operation organized by our government. #J6Footage

pic.twitter.com/7e6W5MQYE8 — SULLY (@SULLY10X) November 19, 2023

Then there was John Sullivan of the Insurgence (Antifa and BLM follower) and Jade Sacker.

ANTIFA Warlord, John Sullivan, has admitted on video that he orchestrated the J6 Plan which was to take down President Trump. Was he working with Nancy Pelosi? pic.twitter.com/qzlLVJdJz2 — Liz Churchill (@liz_churchill10) November 19, 2023

According to the Metropolitan officers, the DC cops set them up.

J6 DC cops outside Capitol: Metro Police even knew the “Insurrection” was a set up! Their own words..

“They set us the f&^k up”

“They needed everybody here”

“Let em take this motherf&^ker” pic.twitter.com/nlW621m2cW — Winston (@19Goldstein84) February 21, 2023

The police launched flashbang grenades at peaceful protesters who were encouraged to go up to the Capitol steps.

From the Database39.com website:

Micajah Jackson, charged with four misdemeanors for his involvement in the January 6 protest, witnessed the violent attacks by police against protesters. “When I was walking to the Capitol, I saw cops dressed in riot gear and it didn’t make any sense to me. They were dressed in all black like paramilitary uniforms.”

Jackson said cops waved protesters up the steps near the inauguration stage. “Next thing I know, a riot squad comes out of nowhere and starts attacking people, hitting them with batons and their closed fists. People are getting tackled. That’s when people got turned up and started to get agitated.”

“Older women, teenagers, and some children were getting attacked with flash bangs. The crowd started yelling, what are you guys doing? That’s when you started to see people cussing and swearing at police.”

“People, most holding Trump or American flags and shouting ‘USA,’ reacted with shock and anger. They started swearing at the assaulting officers. Some complained about getting hit in the legs and buttocks with rubber pellets — ‘that got me good,’ I heard one man saying.”

Have you seen this one, Maura? The hand grenades are a nice touch to start a riot.https://t.co/D9jGqxtUR6 pic.twitter.com/ON1zDUFjWG — Watching The Defectives (@shannon_alter) November 21, 2023

Christopher Wray, who only answers questions with non-answers, won’t address the culture change at the FBI. That’s not a surprise.

And then there was Nancy.

Nancy Pelosi staged January 6th… A traitor. pic.twitter.com/luiMoUxASB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2023

Nancy Pelosi and her daughters J6 production crew being led around the Capitol during it’s ‘dangerous insurrection.’ They need to be answering to this set-up BS! pic.twitter.com/6y7gdFet76 — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) November 19, 2023

Alexandra Pelosi Explaining The Need For The Psyop That’s About To Be Unleashed Against The American People Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Is Talking About The Importance Of 24/7 Media Lies To Push A False Narrative About January 6th. She CLEARLY States There Was “No Insurrection, No… pic.twitter.com/MfIDOPvZ1M — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 19, 2023

And along cam Ray Epps

And Epps, the provocateur who was treated ever so gently. He was the only J6 protester that the Jan. 6 panel of witch hunters liked. While we’re mentioning them, why did they destroy all the evidence?

The first time Ray Epps approached @bakedalaska and told him to go into the Capitol, Baked Alaska left to an area far away from him. Epps then followed him, repeating his calls for protesters to enter the Capitol. It didn’t take long for the crowd to conclude Epps was a plant. pic.twitter.com/FDtrhvaQLu — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 17, 2023

When Ray Epps urged people to trespass inside the Capitol, he knew it was a crime because he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass in Pennsylvania from 2015. He wasn’t the only one removed from the FBI suspects list – so what really happened on J6? pic.twitter.com/oIbaklzqh5 — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 20, 2023

When Ray Epps urged people to trespass inside the Capitol, he knew it was a crime because he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass in Pennsylvania from 2015. He wasn’t the only one removed from the FBI suspects list – so what really happened on J6? pic.twitter.com/oIbaklzqh5 — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 20, 2023

Personally, I see this as far more than a set up. It’s part of a plan to transform the United States into a one-party State with tyrannical ‘Democrats” ruling over us. But I’ve been wrong before.

Related