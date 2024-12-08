Argentina’s President Milei’s Amazing Accomplishments

The Argentine President describes himself as a free-market economist, “anarcho-capitalist” and a “libertarian.” He is successfully reversing the worst problem Argentina faced, which is inflation. It has gone from an annualized rate of $3700% to 107% and will likely drop further.

The inflation was caused by decades of Peronist governments.

They had a 2.7% monthly inflation rate in October. That has been an extraordinary success.”

The drastic cuts in public spending led to an increase in poverty to 53% of the population but it is declining and is already below 50% and will decline further as the economy grows.

The country’s economy will contract by 3.5% this year and grow by 5% next year.

Milei ended Argentina’s ties with Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. His allies are now the United States and Israel.

He supported Ukraine against Russia and sided with Israel after October 7.

Milei has brought back foreign investments.

It’s really amazing what Milei has been able to achieve Inflation sharply down Argentina to be global growth leader in 2025 Budget deficit became budget surplus It’s more than Argentina now, it not only shows other countries that free market works, it shows that it works fast pic.twitter.com/4jVyECv6Ks — Michael A. Arouet (@MichaelAArouet) December 7, 2024

| ÚLTIMA HORA: El presidente de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, Mike Johnson, dice que apoya el plan de Elon Musk y el gobierno de Donald Trump de reducir el número de agencias gubernamentales de 428 a 99 al estilo Javier Milei. ¿Y tú apoyas este plan de Trump? pic.twitter.com/mYxzr0opRv — Eduardo Menoni (@eduardomenoni) December 5, 2024

