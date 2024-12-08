Argentina’s President Milei’s Amazing Accomplishments

The president of the Nation of Argentina, Javier Milei during the presentation of his book ‘El camino del libertario’, at La Razon, on 17 May, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

The Argentine President describes himself as a free-market economist, “anarcho-capitalist” and a “libertarian.” He is successfully reversing the worst problem Argentina faced, which is inflation. It has gone from an annualized rate of $3700% to 107% and will likely drop further.

The inflation was caused by decades of Peronist governments.

They had a 2.7% monthly inflation rate in October. That has been an extraordinary success.”

The drastic cuts in public spending led to an increase in poverty to 53% of the population but it is declining and is already below 50% and will decline further as the economy grows.

The country’s economy will contract by 3.5% this year and grow by 5% next year.
Milei ended Argentina’s ties with Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua. His allies are now the United States and Israel.

He supported Ukraine against Russia and sided with Israel after October 7.

Milei has brought back foreign investments.


