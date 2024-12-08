Donald Trump at the Opening of Notre Dame

Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky are in Paris with French President Macron for the opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

They look very happy.

Everyone is trying to convince DJT to keep supporting the Ukraine War.

Someone should buy Vlad Zelensky a suit.

Zelenskyy, the full-time Ukrainian sugar baby who shut down lots of churches & silenced priests, has arrived at the Notre Dame Cathedral re-opening to beg the world to keep funding Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/yDBSOlFXSF — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

We can thank Macron for keeping it as it was – a memorial to history and to God. The secular left in France wanted to put a pool and garden on the roof, showing no regard for the hundreds of years of rich history that all ended up in that cathedral at some point.

PARIS The Archbishop of Paris reopens Notre Dame Cathedral the the world pic.twitter.com/YE3MpyiMKM — Catholic Arena (@CatholicArena) December 7, 2024

The enthusiasm around the reopening of Notre Dame is unreal. Something big is happening. The West is waking up. pic.twitter.com/hxXoh7rMDv — Jeremy Wayne Tate (@JeremyTate41) December 7, 2024

Beautiful!

WATCH: Incredible performance of Amazing Grace at the Notre Dame Cathedral today. pic.twitter.com/faC4Crzg0e — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) December 7, 2024

The Notre Dame in Paris was just officially reopened. Christianity has regained one of its most important sites. Merci! pic.twitter.com/MAXwWFsyaX — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 7, 2024

President Macron should be very proud of what he has accomplished here.

President Trump is sitting front row at the Notre Dame Cathedral ceremony next to Macron. It’s a showing of utmost respect & honor. They would’ve made Joe Biden sit at the back like Rosa Parks. AMERICA FIRST IS BACK! pic.twitter.com/iOllswf6Zz — George (@BehizyTweets) December 7, 2024

It’s great having a president who doesn’t have dementia. Elon Musk is on the trip as an X journalist.

WOW look at the world leaders faces meeting with President-elect Trump today at the Notre Dame Cathedral reopening in Paris! The strong America is BACK! pic.twitter.com/h8vXKVrR8P — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) December 7, 2024

Notre Dame’s famous Grand Organ with its 8,000 pipes, sounds out once again throughout the cathedral. pic.twitter.com/LRTNilHq3W — Colm Flynn (@colmflynnire) December 7, 2024

Prince William greets Donald Trump upon his arrival at the British Ambassador’s residence. The Prince of Wales becomes first member of the Royal Family to meet the new US President-elect as both are in Paris for the Notre Dame opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/9bvPGo23FL — J Stewart (@triffic_stuff_) December 7, 2024

Jill was there and sat next to Donald Trump with her daughter. Melania did not attend. No one in his family attended.

HEAR THEM RING: World leaders gathered in Paris for the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, which has been closed since 2019 after a devastating fire. During the ceremony, the cathedral’s bells tolled for the first time in years. pic.twitter.com/hNM6dQNO0M — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 7, 2024

