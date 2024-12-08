Donald Trump at the Opening of Notre Dame

One of my family members was on her way to visit Notre Dame when she saw this surreal scene and snapped the picture.

Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky are in Paris with French President Macron for the opening of Notre Dame Cathedral.

They look very happy.

Everyone is trying to convince DJT to keep supporting the Ukraine War.

Someone should buy Vlad Zelensky a suit.

We can thank Macron for keeping it as it was – a memorial to history and to God. The secular left in France wanted to put a pool and garden on the roof, showing no regard for the hundreds of years of rich history that all ended up in that cathedral at some point.

Beautiful!

President Macron should be very proud of what he has accomplished here.

It’s great having a president who doesn’t have dementia. Elon Musk is on the trip as an X journalist.

Jill was there and sat next to Donald Trump with her daughter. Melania did not attend. No one in his family attended.


