Arizona AG Warns Cartels Have Operational Control of Our Border

Arizona Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich slammed Joe Biden’s “failed” immigration policies during an interview with Fox News.

“Every time you think … we’ve hit rock bottom, something else happens,” he said. “There’s a record amount of people flooding into this country this year. Just last week, our office was involved in a record amount of fentanyl seized. Americans are dying. Our cities are more dangerous as a result of the failed Biden administration’s policies.”

Cartels “have seized operational control” of the southern border, Brnovich said, adding that Arizona has seized more than 6 million fentanyl pills over the past week alone.

This is so terrible. Biden is destroying the country. Millions are pouring across and we have no idea who they are. At some point, there is a point of no return.

Watch:

