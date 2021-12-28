Teen Faces 2 Years in Prison for Partying with Covid

A teenager in South Australia is reportedly facing two years in prison after allegedly partying while COVID-positive. The South Australia Police said in a statement that Ralph MacIntosh, 19, was arrested after he continued to party at a nightclub after finding out he was COVID positive.

“Today, Tuesday 28 December, SAPOL COVID-19 investigators from Licensing Enforcement Branch arrested a 19-year-old man from Kensington Park and charged with failing to comply with directions under Section 28 of the Emergency Management Act. It will be alleged the man remained at a city nightclub and did not quarantine after being informed by SA Heath that he had returned a positive COVID-19 test.”

MacIntosh allegedly continued to party it up at Adelaide nightclub Loverboy. Roughly 150 staff and other patrons are now under quarantine.

MacIntosh will face $20,000 in fines and two years prison time. 9News reports that he is out on bail.

A 19yo man who allegedly remained at a city nightclub and did not quarantine after being informed by @SAHealth that he had returned a positive COVID-19 test has been charged by police.https://t.co/Y820TArjTp pic.twitter.com/gW0LTVbgaM — South Australia Police (@SAPoliceNews) December 27, 2021

