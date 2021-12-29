Even their double standards have double standards

When hypocrites no longer care about how obvious they are as hypocrites, we need a new word.

Thesaurus.com lists “bigotry” and “deceit” as synonyms for hypocrisy.

Along with a complete absence of fair play or a sense of humor, the Left which now controls the Democrat party really are bigots.

Here’s the original piece from NBC News which, as usual, was picked up by left-wing news sites everywhere:

Ever heard of a “Leftwing slur?” Did the propaganda media ever condemn the venom directed at Donald Trump when he came on the scene to challenge them? No, they fueled it.

How about Robert DeNiro? He appeared at a major Hollywood awards ceremony and could muster only two words: “F Trump.” Then, he walked off stage. For that, he was cheered.

The Hollywood Left was dutifully obsessed with hating Trump, even more than congratulating themselves in endless awards ceremonies. Did any of those smug, ignorant, pampered pooches say a negative word about Kathy Griffin and her severed head? Did NBC?

The same propaganda media now comes to the defense of the puppet president, to claim that if you have a good laugh and clean up your language to express your displeasure with a puppet President who is destroying Liberty, body autonomy, and the economy, you are a right-wing nut.

To irk them even further, “Let’s Go Brandon” was born out of the very media lies and propaganda that everyday citizens from all walks of life are protesting. It’s fair to wonder whether the real reason they hate it so much is that it continues to be effective.

Has their contempt for Americans who think for themselves ever been so obvious? In response, there has never been more of a reason to think for yourself.

