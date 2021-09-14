Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sues Biden over vaccine mandate

















Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has taken steps to sue the Biden dictatorship over the unconstitutional vaccine mandate.

He said he filed a lawsuit today against the unprecedented and unconstitutional power grab by the Biden administration and the federal government.

Attorney General Brnovich said the Biden administration is unconstitutionally trying to mandate vaccines that may affect hundreds of millions of Americans. It’s not only wrong, it’s unconstitutional. He will try to stop this overreach because we need to protect not only Arizona but the entire United States.

I promised Arizonans that we would not stand for the Biden Administration’s egregious federal overreach on vaccine mandates. Today, we have filed the first lawsuit in the nation against the unconstitutional mandates. Arizona will not tolerate this assault on our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/1eHAUX8GYs — Mark Brnovich (@GeneralBrnovich) September 14, 2021

The Biden regime is relying on a Supreme Court case, Jacobson v. Massachusetts, to claim it’s constitutional to order federal workers to get vaccinated. That particular case concerned smallpox and it was based on legislative authorization which Biden’s cabal does not have. The Court found it was a police power that constitutionally is the right of the states.

The Court found the federal government has the authority to enact a vaccine mandate on federal workers and the military.

There is nothing in the law that permits OSHA to enact a vaccine mandate. That’s likely a bridge too far, especially when done by executive order.

