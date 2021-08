Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake would not speak with NBC News reporter Brahm Resnik because he would not say the Pledge of Allegiance. She found that “despicable.”

We need more candidates who are willing to take on the America-haters, activist leftists posing as reporters.

Watch:

WOW. More Candidates like this!! 🇺🇸@KariLake does not take any BS from the Fake News Media. Well done, Kari — Arizona is lucky to have you. https://t.co/b0xDbITOSl — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) August 14, 2021

