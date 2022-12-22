Arizona Gets Fully Open Borders Without Containers

. Arizona’s borders will be wide open.Gov. Doug Ducey agreed to remove the temporary containers that formed a makeshift border wall.

Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a potentially expensive and pointless lawsuit. It ends a political fight with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands.

They don’t care about trespassing.

He might as well settle. Ducey is out of office on Jan. 1st, and Arizonans voted for open borders. They voted for the Left and opened borders across the board, unless the elections were rigged.

THE STORY

The Biden administration and the Republican governor agreed that Arizona would cease installing the containers in the Coronado National Forest.

The agreement also calls for Arizona to remove the containers already installed in the remote San Rafael Valley, in southeastern Cochise County, and in the Yuma area where the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has an easement on the Cocopah Indian Tribe’s reservation. All this must be done by Jan. 4 without damaging any natural resources. State agencies will have to consult with U.S. Forest Service representatives.

This isn’t about shipping containers. It’s about open borders. Ducey was trying to get the Feds to fill in the gaps in the permanent border wall. Katie Hobbs has already indicated she’s on board with the entire leftist agenda, including welcoming anonymous people from all over the world.

“For more than a year, the federal government has been touting their effort to resume construction of a permanent border barrier. Finally, after the situation on our border has turned into a full-blown crisis, they’ve decided to act,” C.J. Karamargin, Ducey’s spokesman, said. “Better late than never.”

“Final details are still being worked out on how much it will cost and when it will start,” Karamargin told The Associated Press.

There is no way they will act. Katie Hobbs has made it clear she opposes the construction, and she takes over in two weeks. More than half of Arizona voters wanted this and voted for it — allegedly.

