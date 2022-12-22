The 18 Republicans Who Voted for the $1.65T Omnibus

We don’t have very many politicians fighting for the people. Donors, the military complex, corporations, and radical ideologues take precedence. Such is the case of the $1.65T Omnibus that funds radical ideology and foreigners throughout the remainder of the fiscal year.

The bill prevents the House from using the power of the purse to thwart the radical Democrats’ agenda, especially the open borders.

Nothing in the bill will stop the invasion at the border, but they will be able to process them faster. There is money for that.

Here are the 18 Republicans who voted for the radical left omnibus, an inflationary boondoggle:

The 18 Republicans who voted for the Senate omnibus and open borders:

Roy Blunt

John Boozman

Shelley Capito

Susan Collins

John Cornyn

Tom Cotton

Lindsey Graham

Jim Inhofe

Mitch McConnell

Jerry Moran

Lisa Murkowski

Rob Portman

Mitt Romney

Mike Rounds

Richard Shelby

John Thune

Roger Wicker

Todd Young

Marco Rubio, Hyde-Smith, and Tuberville backed out. McConnell didn’t need their votes, and they are in very red states.

The excuse is they need it for the military, and the Chinese are major threats. We love the military, but that excuse is getting tired. We have an invasion on our border. Chinese come through regularly. How many are spies? This is a very serious national security threat. We DON’T HAVE BORDERS!

McConnell is already campaigning for mostly-Democrat Romney, saying he’s too valuable to lose. He’s the worst of them all next to McConnell. They stand up for nothing, throw lifelines to Democrats, and care nothing about the people. Inflation, the border crisis, crime, none of that matters as long as the demanding “welfare queen” of Ukraine gets billions to fight a war no one needed.

Donald Trump Jr. dubbed Zelensky a welfare queen. He comes to this country to tell us $45 billion isn’t enough. We’ve given him over $100 billion, and we get nothing out of it. Certainly, nothing for our vets, poor, and so on.

Chip Roy Put Out a List of Examples of What Is In this Socialist, Vote-Buying, Wasteful Inflationary bill. Billions are going to pet projects of ACO and Hakeem Jeffries – two communists:

$650,000 for the Refugee Artisan Initiative, which “partners with immigrant women to foster an inclusive, prosperous transition to the US through artisan skills training in zero waste and small batch manufacturing.”

$3,617,500 for the Michelle Obama Trail in Georgia

$1,000,000 for a “community-based gun violence reduction project” at the University of New Haven

$4,000,000 for El Centro de la Raza (The Center for People of All Races), a social justice org that promotes “critical consciousness, justice, dignity, and equity” They declare they are a “sensitive location” for purposes of immigration enforcement policy

$500,000 for the “Native Oral Histories Archiving Project” at the University of New Mexico

$496,000 for “reclaiming the forgotten legacy of the African American Civilian Conservation Corps in South Georgia.”

$257,000 for the AFRO-American Newspapers’ Digitization Preparation Fellowship



$1,000,000 for “exploring cultural linkages between Black Marylanders and civil rights movements abroad

$1,000,000 for an “indigenous data science hub” at the University of Hawaii

$1,260,000 for the Colorado African Small Business Accelerator Program

$625,000 for a “Minority-Owned Business Dashboard” at Loyola University Chicago

$670,000 for the Oregon Native American Chamber to provide “Technical Assistance for Small Native-Owned Construction Businesses.”

$145,000 for “Black Economic Opportunity.”

$4,000,000 for the Fisk University John R. Lewis Center for Social Justice – Race Relations Building

$750,000 for a “Minority-Owned Small Business Emergency Assistance Program” in Seattle

$800,000 for “Economic Development for Black Communities” in Colorado

$650,000 for the Seattle Minority Entrepreneurship Center

$650,000 for “improving access to capital, networks, and knowledge for arts businesses of color” $1,000,000 for the Penumbra Theatre in Saint Paul, MN to develop and implement a “curriculum” The theater promotes “racial healing” and “equity training” on their website home page – wonder what this “curriculum” will teach?

$1,000,000 for Black Veterans for Social Justice, Inc. in Brooklyn, NY, to provide stipends, supportive services, and job placement for formerly incarcerated veterans

$443,000 for “The Racial Justice Improvement Project” in the Montgomery County DA’s office

This omni sends MILLIONS of taxpayer $$$ to radical “social justice” organizations promoting divisive racial ideology. [It’s meant to engrain racism into our culture] $1,350,000 for the City of Gustine’s Broadband Equity and Expansion Project; $2,000,000 for the Morgan State University Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning; $462,000 for “economic inequality and mobility research” in Connecticut; $750,000 for The National AIDS Memorial’s Center for Health and Social Justice; $563,000 for “equitable approaches to public safety in the City of New Bedford”; $1,000,000 for a “permanent home” for Wild Project Productions Inc – a NY-based org that aims to support artists who “promote social equity”; $500,000 for a “digital equity initiative” at Lehman College of the City University of New York; $956,000 for The Equity Incubator at the Universities at Shady Grove; $477,000 for The Equity Institute’s “teacher professional development”; $300,000 for the City of Sacramento’s “Neighborhood Equity Initiative”; $750,000 for the acquisition of a building in Brooklyn, N.Y. to “create the Brooklyn Center for Social Justice, Entrepreneurship and the Arts.”



Lauren Boebert mentioned that Congress is allocating more than $700 million towards red flag laws in this omnibus bill. The Congress wants to rob you and take away your means of self-defense.

This is what all Democrats and 18 Establishment Republicans voted for — socialism and debt. We are over 31 Trillion in debt that we can never pay, and the interest is growing exponentially.

Can we come back from this? We have few fighting for us.

0 x Please leave a feedback on this

These conniving politicians had nine months to get the bill together. Instead, they passed it out at 1:30 the morning of the vote.

So long, America.

Related