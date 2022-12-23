Here’s Who Received SBF Donations As He Broke Campaign Finance Laws

As Sam Bankman Fried’s girlfriend, Caroline Ellison, and FTX co-founder Gary Wang, pleaded guilty to fraud and agreed to cooperate with the New York prosecutors, Fried was granted bail for $250 million. He will be mandated to his parent’s home in Palo Alto. Among the many charges he faces are theviolation of campaign finance laws.

The 30-year-old faces eight charges connected to his role in the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX, which carry a maximum sentence of 110 years. Judge Gabriel Gorenstein said Bankman-Fried would have to remain under strict supervision.

One of the most interesting charges is his violation of campaign finance laws. The list of the candidates who accepted donations is released (see below).

While most of his donations went to Democrats, he allegedly donated dark money to liberal Republicans – Collins, Murkowski, Hoeven, Boozman, Burr, Cassidy, the NRCC, Heartland Resurgence, and the Heartland Values PAC.

Who accepted donations illegally? This isn’t all of it or the end of it.

BREAKING: SBF has been charged with violating campaign finance laws. He has given $42 million to Democrats & “dark money” to Republicans. But there hasn’t been a full list of the politicians he paid. Until now. Click here to see who SBF gave money to: https://t.co/araVgIs4Qv pic.twitter.com/8LxzSogHsb — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 16, 2022

