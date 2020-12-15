Arizona legislator plans to seize Dominion Voting machines

An Arizona state legislator on Monday began the process of seizing the Dominion Voting System machines.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Eddie Farnsworth took the action a six-hour hearing concerning the election and the ability of Arizona residents to trust the results, according to KJZZ-FM.

Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem praised the action in a news release.

“Since shortly before the 2020 election a number of my colleagues and I have been examining potential fraud pathways and illegal actions through which our 2020 election could become tainted,” Finchem said.

“I compliment Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, Senator Sonny Borrelli (Senate Whip), Senator Rick Gray (Majority Leader), Senator Michelle Ugenti-Rita, and Senator Vince Leach. Each asked thoughtful, insightful questions that left no room for any conclusion that a forensic audit is about the only move that will restore constituent confidence in our elections’ integrity.”

“The outcome of this hearing was a call by Chairman Eddie Farnsworth to issue subpoenas to seize the machines. A forensic audit is the likely next step. This is a huge development, and moves Arizona in the right direction to account for the many irregularities.”

Farnsworth, a Republican, said that the issue is less about changing the results of the election than getting to the bottom of concerns regarding Dominion Voting Systems machines.

Farnsworth said his goal was to “try and see if we can reinsert some confidence in our election process.”

“We hold and audit and we see what the outcome is,” he said. “And then we can put this to rest.”

Farnsworth is hoping to issue subpoenas today.

Allegations of voter fraud in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Pennsylvania have been ignored. The courts and law enforcement are uninterested in investigating to find out if they are correct.

A recent examination of Antrim County machines indicates that votes were flipped by the machine. This same machine is used throughout Michigan and the country.