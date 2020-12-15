MI electors played two national anthems to divide the nation

The Michigan electoral college vote Monday included the recitation of the “Black National Anthem.” The so-called unifying party is dividing us along racial lines. We have one national anthem as a nation, not two. The only reason to do this is to destroy the idea of the United States.

If you want a Black national anthem, go to Africa. This is the USA where we are one people with one national anthem.

This was after tyrannical Governor Whitmer sent state police to keep the Trump electors out.

“Please remain standing for the National Anthem — and the Black National Anthem…” pic.twitter.com/vzkcgKeULM — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 14, 2020