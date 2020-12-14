Read forensics report on Dominion software “intentionally designed” for fraud

The forensic report of the Dominion software states that the software was intentionally designed to influence election results.
THE STORY
An examination of the Dominion Voting Systems machines and software in Antrim County, Michigan, was designed to create fraud and influence election results, a data firm said Monday.
“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” Russell Ramsland Jr., co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group, said in a preliminary report.
“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to the voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified,” he added.
SOME DETAILS
The experts observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.
The computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years, but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. Likewise, all server security logs before 11:03 pm on November 4, 2020, are missing. Other server logs before November 4, 2020, are present, therefore, there is no reasonable explanation for the security logs to be missing.
There is clear evidence of software-generated movement of votes. The claims made on the Office of the Secretary of State website are false. This calls into question the integrity and legitimacy of the results in Antrim County, 2020, and they cannot be certified.
48 other Michigan counties use these same machines. This casts doubt on the entire election’s integrity.
13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer approved the release of the report this morning.
Read:
Antrim County Forensics Report on Scribd
Finally something solid
Out of all the bombshells we have seen the past few weeks, this is the biggest because it is proven and cannot be ignored. This changes everything. Arizona, Mich and Penn may select Trump electors.
Nothing more needs to be said. The fact the “adjudication logs” are missing indicates direct, knowing and intentional fraud. This is expert testimony, although subject to cross examination, is admissible in any court of law. The conclusion is inescapable. The states using this software have fraudulent vote tallies. This is sufficient evidence to convince VP Pence NOT to accept the electoral votes of these states and to allow the House Of Representatives pursuant to the 12th Amendment to select the next POTUS. When the Commiecrats protest they can be told there will be another election in 2024 where they can put their case to the voters once again in a fair and honest election.
But the House of Representives is controled by the Democrats
Each state receives 1 vote and the Republican control 28 states and the Commiecrats 20 with 2 split evenly in their Congressional delegations. The vote is handled by the President Pro Tem of the Senate.It’s all set forth in the 12th Amendment.
Interestingly enough，the 2020 House election also used this type of voting machine，so will that disqualify the House’s right to choose the president if things would develop as you said ?
If one county is overturned，the whole state and maybe all the swing states will follow. Patriots must do more jobs in this direction. However ，the machines must be secured. These people are sick. They will destroy the machines and claim the reports to be fake，and disqualify the IT experts that did the report.
Why is the Governor of Michigan sealing off the capital with SWAT officers, preventing legislators access.
This could be the answer to some of the fraud regarding authenticity of ballots etc.