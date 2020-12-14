Read forensics report on Dominion software “intentionally designed” for fraud

The forensic report of the Dominion software states that the software was intentionally designed to influence election results.

THE STORY

An examination of the Dominion Voting Systems machines and software in Antrim County, Michigan, was designed to create fraud and influence election results, a data firm said Monday.

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results,” Russell Ramsland Jr., co-founder of Allied Security Operations Group, said in a preliminary report.

“The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to the voter or election fraud. Based on our study, we conclude that The Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan. We further conclude that the results of Antrim County should not have been certified,” he added.

SOME DETAILS

The experts observed an error rate of 68.05%. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity.

The computer system shows vote adjudication logs for prior years, but all adjudication log entries for the 2020 election cycle are missing. Likewise, all server security logs before 11:03 pm on November 4, 2020, are missing. Other server logs before November 4, 2020, are present, therefore, there is no reasonable explanation for the security logs to be missing.

There is clear evidence of software-generated movement of votes. The claims made on the Office of the Secretary of State website are false. This calls into question the integrity and legitimacy of the results in Antrim County, 2020, and they cannot be certified.

48 other Michigan counties use these same machines. This casts doubt on the entire election’s integrity.

13th Circuit Judge Kevin Elsenheimer approved the release of the report this morning.

Read:

Antrim County Forensics Report on Scribd