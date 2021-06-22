Arizona narrowly passes a modest voter integrity law



















Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) signed an election integrity bill into law on Tuesday that will limit the number of absentee ballots automatically mailed out. To make this happen, the state will clean up voter lists and remove those who have not voted in the past two election cycles.

The Arizona State Senate narrowly passed SB 1485 just hours earlier on Tuesday in a straight party-line 16 to 14 vote. The Arizona House of Representatives narrowly passed the bill in a straight party-line vote on April 20, 31 to 29.

“This bill is a modest, but critical step toward restoring confidence in our election system,” sponsor Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita stated in a press release.

Signatures will be checked.

“On receipt of the envelope containing the early ballot and the ballot affidavit, the county recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall compare the signatures thereon with the signature of the elector on the elector’s registration record,” it continues. ” If the signature is inconsistent with the elector’s signature on the elector’s registration record, the county recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall make reasonable efforts to contact the voter, advise the voter of the inconsistent signature and allow the voter to correct or the county to confirm the inconsistent signature.”

“The county recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall allow signatures to be corrected not later than the fifth business day after a primary, general or special election that includes a federal office or the third business day after any other election,” the legislation continues. “If satisfied that the signatures correspond, the recorder or other officer in charge of elections shall hold the envelope containing the early ballot and the completed affidavit unopened in accordance with the rules of the secretary of state.”

“The county recorder shall send a list of all voters who were issued early ballots to the election board of the precinct in which the voter is registered,” the bill also stipulates.

The Senate bill also provided further regulations over voting machine companies’ role in vote-tabulation, such as forbidding Internet or remote access at any time and strict chain-of-custody documentation over all ballot images, including adjudicated ballot images and retained on the official record.

It’s better than it was.

Unfortunately, Arizona is turning blue.

