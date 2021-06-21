Some Texas customers are finding their thermostats raised remotely



















Always Read the Fine Print

As temperatures soar in Texas, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas is urging residents to conserve power, according to Newsweek.

Some residents are surprised to find their WiFi thermostats going up remotely. It seems customers opted into CPS Energy for an $85 credit upon enrollment and a $30 annual bill credit at the end of the summer.

The program allows the company to adjust their customers’ thermostats remotely “as needed” during peak energy usage times, according to the CPS Energy website.

“During summer peak energy demand days, we may briefly adjust your thermostat settings by a few degrees. We’ll do this only as needed,” the website said.

The fine print of the website noted that these “conservation events,” will likely happen during the summer between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas is heavily invested in alternative energy. That would be fine if we were ready for it. We’re not. Alternative energy isn’t up to the task yet.

At the same time, California can’t keep the lights on. They keep investing in renewables to the detriment of what we know works.

Related

















