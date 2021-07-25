Fauci & CCP claim COV came from nature–without any evidence

















A top Wuhan Institute of Virology scientist, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, cited a scientific paper claiming the Wuhan virus from China originated in nature, not from a lab leak. Guess who also cited the paper – Dr. Anthony Fauci.

There is no new evidence in the paper as Dr. Ebright told The Washington Examiner.

Dr. Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the Washington Examiner the July paper “contains no new information and no new analysis.”

There is no evidence the virus originated in nature, but there is a lot of strong circumstantial evidence it came from the lab.

Fauci has to stick to his story. His ego and reputation are in it as he claims he keeps an open mind.

Yuan Zhiming, director of the biosafety lab at the Wuhan lab, cited the paper on Thursday during a Beijing press conference in which China rejected a planned WHO follow-up investigation into COVID-19’s origins, which would have scrutinized the lab leak hypothesis.

“There has been a general consensus by the academic community that the coronavirus was naturally generated, and the experts issued another statement saying that no evidence can support the theory of laboratory leak from China,” Yuan claimed. “On the 7th of July, 21 scientists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries published an article stating that there is no evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 originated in the laboratory.”

The consensus is by his allies and Chinese communists.

Fauci’s quoting a paper by communists, who have a lot to lose if it originated in their lab, and it had no new evidence.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said last week there was a “premature push” to dismiss the lab leak theory during the first WHO-China investigation earlier this year, which has been widely seen as flawed.

Fauci does the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.

