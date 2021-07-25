Fauci & CCP claim COV came from nature–without any evidence

A top Wuhan Institute of Virology scientist, a member of the Chinese Communist Party, cited a scientific paper claiming the Wuhan virus from China originated in nature, not from a lab leak. Guess who also cited the paper – Dr. Anthony Fauci.
There is no new evidence in the paper as Dr. Ebright told The Washington Examiner.
Dr. Ebright, a professor of chemistry and chemical biology at Rutgers University, told the Washington Examiner the July paper “contains no new information and no new analysis.”
There is no evidence the virus originated in nature, but there is a lot of strong circumstantial evidence it came from the lab.
Fauci has to stick to his story. His ego and reputation are in it as he claims he keeps an open mind.
Yuan Zhiming, director of the biosafety lab at the Wuhan lab, cited the paper on Thursday during a Beijing press conference in which China rejected a planned WHO follow-up investigation into COVID-19’s origins, which would have scrutinized the lab leak hypothesis.
“There has been a general consensus by the academic community that the coronavirus was naturally generated, and the experts issued another statement saying that no evidence can support the theory of laboratory leak from China,” Yuan claimed. “On the 7th of July, 21 scientists from the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries published an article stating that there is no evidence that the SARS-CoV-2 originated in the laboratory.”
The consensus is by his allies and Chinese communists.
Fauci’s quoting a paper by communists, who have a lot to lose if it originated in their lab, and it had no new evidence.
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the WHO, said last week there was a “premature push” to dismiss the lab leak theory during the first WHO-China investigation earlier this year, which has been widely seen as flawed.
Fauci does the bidding of the Chinese Communist Party.
Bat meat stew? Impossibru!
Shh…don’t tell the destined to rule for 1000 years comrades but you don’t put credibility back together again.
When I first watched this the video wasn’t all too great. This is very clear and it was immediately noticeable how Fauci was literally Shaking in his boots. If he was SO honest in his testimony why didn’t he just explain HIS own definition rather than going on a tantrum. Maybe that definition would come back to bite him. The description of the two women’s reactions was, fascinating. Also, let’s not forget, they changed the designation from GOF to PPP (Potential Pandemic Pathogen). It was Fauci who detailed the change in a symposium. Fauci is likely thinking using GOF is an outdated term. This is how bureaucrats use semantics to change the subject over time.
This pompous little fraud has changed his tune so many times it’s almost impossible to keep up. The one thing we can be sure of, is in the end, this traitor will sing from whatever songbook the Chinese Communists give him.
Fauci never uses evidence. He is a liar and also incompetent. Fauci claims there is a clearly known path of mutation of the virus in nature, that path does not exist, and if it were so clear then he could show us that path. There is no paper showing that fictitious path.
The bioweapon was reported in spring 2020, in what little was known about the structure, to contain splices. That is more than circumstantial evidence. Indian scientists were the first to report the splices, and of course this info could not be published in the USA. There are at least 3 international papers which reported splices, indicating it is synthetic.
But that bioweapon is not what is detected in the PCR test, which has now been rejected by the FDA for inaccuracy. The “cases” and “deaths” reported are due to flus/colds and other illnesses. At the end of this year, the PCR will be considered invalid.
OK Fauci, Bats have been on this earth way before humans, lets fast forward to late 2019 to some wet food market in china and a bat takes a sh*t on a bowl of rice that someone eats or the food market serves up fried bats and all of a sudden the entire planet has covid, give me a break Fauci !!!!!!
@ Greg,
There are some great meme of comrade kommissar Fraudci (CCP) with him as a snake oil salesmen and another saying…I through a brick through your window to get you to buy a burglar alarm and you bought it.
The hoax is up and they won’t be able to move quickly enough but the COV cult people will blame the unvaxxed and be out for blood because we dared to spit upon their sacred cow.
Don’t the others see the skull face of Fraudci holding the death jab syringe from Satan?