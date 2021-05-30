Arizona Senate looks to expand the 2020 election audit



















The Arizona state Senate may expand the 2020 election audit of Maricopa County by enlisting a nonprofit organization to analyze ballot images.

“Basically we do a total retabulation of the election,” Ray Lutz, founder of the nonprofit Citizens’ Oversight, told the Epoch Times.

While an ongoing hand recount is only covering the presidential and U.S. Senate contests, the nonprofit would employ its technology to audit all contests on the ballot.

If this course of action is pursued, the Senate would supply $5,000 and the remainder of the funding would involve a grant or private funding, Arizona Senate liaison for the audit Ken Bennett told the Epoch Times.

Meanwhile, Sydney Powell is ever the optimist. The Left says she is delusional.

Sydney Powell is at the Faith and Freedoms Conference, and the BlueAnons on Twitter are calling it a QAnon conference. She said that if the election was overturned, Donald Trump would just assume power. You can imagine the names and ad hominem attacks the Left is conjuring up in response.

Sidney Powell told the ‘Faith and Freedoms Conference’ tonight that when fraud is shown, Trump will be “reinstated” as president, with a “new inauguration.” Biden will have to “move out of the WH,” but Trump “won’t get credit for the time he has lost.” pic.twitter.com/jbydEJtObk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 30, 2021

