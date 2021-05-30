Trump was right again, this time about COV, even Jon Karl admits it



















A mainstream television network has admitted that President Donald Trump was right to question the origins of COVID-19 all along. In a segment of “This Week” on ABC News on Sunday, correspondent Jon Karl had to admit Trump was right when he called for a probe into the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Karl said, “We should find out what happened. This is one of the greatest crises our country has ever faced, and the world has ever faced. We need to know how it started. This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State of Donald Trump.”

ABC’s Martha Raddatz asked Jon Karl whether people (media) have egg on their faces over the origin of the Wuhan Covid virus.

Jon Karl answered, yes, a lot of people have egg on their faces.

How self-reflective of him. It isn’t just that they have egg on their face. They let our enemy off the hook, blamed the President, and people died.

“This was an idea that was first put forward by Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, Donald Trump,” said Karl. “Look, some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them.”

That’s the best they can do – a left-handed compliment.

The media rejected anything that was said by Trump because they were constantly anti-Trump. The main reason is that reporters are leftist activists and an arm of the Democrat Party. Trump also dared question their competence and motives. DJT isn’t known for his tact.

It wasn’t that the so-called journalists were simply anti-Trump, they were anti-his agenda. They don’t want a traditional president ruling in a traditional way. They are actively promoting socialism. They are horrible. Who could trust them? They’d sooner see us all day than actually investigate or give Trump a nod.

Is it possible that they were actually so stupid that they didn’t even think it possible that our enemies created it in a bioweapons lab a mere mile or two from the market?

Watch:

ABC’s Jon Karl on Wuhan lab leak theory: “I think a lot of people have egg on their face….Some things may be true even if Donald Trump said them.” pic.twitter.com/69Hrd25B9y — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2021

