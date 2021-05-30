Fulton county building holding 2020 ballots was compromised



















Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson said that the alarm went off in the Fulton County building where the ballots were kept. The building was found wide open and unattended. If her reporting is accurate, that is deeply concerning.

The audit has been challenged by an army of Democrat attorneys. They sued to dismiss the lawsuit that led to the approval of the audit.

A Georgia judge granted a 30-day pause in the audit until the legal arguments could be heard in court. The judge is considering dismissing the lawsuit requesting the audit.

And now the building is compromised.

Scoop: Attorney dealing with Fulton County GA on audit of more than 145k ballots from 2020 election tells me that alarm went off today at secure building where ballots were kept. The building was found left wide open & unattended. — Emerald Robinson ✝️ (@EmeraldRobinson) May 30, 2021

