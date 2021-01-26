Arizona sheriff blasts admin over crisis building at the border, must watch

Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said on “Fox & Friends” on Monday that the “political theater that’s being played out is scary to all of us on the southwest border, sheriffs, police departments, and our federal partners and every American should be standing up on this.”

The Arizona sheriff gave statistics from 2019. He said, “We had more than 141 countries breach our southwest border, 1100 gang members representing twenty different countries. Then you go back and look at the 3500 children that are being exploited by the cartels.”

He added that there were hundreds of assaults on federal agents.

The media tries to present former President Trump’s immigration policies as extreme. But this current administration is the one that is extreme. They are lying to Americans. Trump wanted us to have borders.

The Biden administration has canceled all deportations for at least 100 days and 12,000 to 15,000 criminals a day are to be released into our country beginning February 1st.

Dannels praised former President Donald Trump, saying, “We had a very positive, proactive relationship with President Trump at the table to work out community issues.”

A week into the Biden administration, he’s outraged and blasted Biden for stopping construction on the border wall. We already paid for the 82 miles that are left. Halting this for “political theater is being played on the backs of America.”

The sheriff also doesn’t think much of the messages Biden is sending to encourage this illegal immigration.

“Police chiefs and sheriffs are experts of communities. Our federal government is supposed to be experts in national security and border security. Together that’s a recipe of success for every American and what I’m seeing now is we’re going to go back in time and play this political theater at the backs and the risks of every American,” Dannels said.

This is a major national security crisis.

