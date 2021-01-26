Bubbled Biden to choose reporters who can question him at presser

Joe Biden’s protective bubble is reaching new levels. He will pre-select the reporters he will take questions from at his first press conference.
It’s more of the pre-election nonsense that requires Biden to answer no serious questions.
Biden is destroying the energy sector. Will anyone ask him about it. All we get from Joe is word salad.
The Rule of Law is Dead
United States of America
Born: July 4, 1776
Died: January 20, 2021
Cause of Death: TREASON
AWAKE PATRIOTS FROM YOUR SLUMBER!
The Republic can only be restored through the muzzle of a gun.