Rep. Gaetz to campaign in Wyoming on Thursday to oust Liz Cheney

Representative Matt Gaetz (MAGA-FL) is heading to Wyoming on Thursday to do what he said he’d do, and that is to assist the state in rebuking Liz Cheney for her position on impeaching President Trump. She is the GOP Conference Chairwoman, and many Republicans want her to resign from that position.

Not only did she vote to impeach, but she also claimed President Trump caused “injury, death, and destruction.” Her conclusion was, “There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Apparently, Never Trumper Cheney hasn’t noticed this current administration is overturning the capitalist government of the United States.

Cheney’s spokesperson told Gaetz he “can leave his beauty bag at home. In Wyoming, the men don’t wear make-up.”

Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz plans to rally with local Republicans in Cheyenne on Thursday to urge the Wyoming Republican congresswoman to step down due to her voting in favor of Trump’s second impeachment and accusing him of “betrayal” to the office of the presidency.

In a tweet promoting the event, Gaetz said, “I do not want her job. I unequivocally am not seeking a position in House Leadership. I also know Wyoming can do better.”

Cheney, who is already facing a primary challenger, was excoriated by the Wyoming Republican Party. They noted that the representative denied Trump due process and that the state voted for the reelection of Trump by a margin of 70% to 30%.

Rep. Cheney said she voted her conscience and that’s fine, but now her colleagues, and eventually her voters, have to do the same.

We need to fix the Republican Party from within, and definitely not form another party made up of strays and outcasts from the Democrat Party and Magas. This is a start.

